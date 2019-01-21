London police lay charges following shooting, stabbing on Cleveland Avenue

London police have charged one man in relation to a weekend shooting and stabbing investigation but remain on the lookout for a second suspect.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 495 Cleveland Ave. with reports of one person having been shot and another having been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police say they found two injured men, who were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said they were given information that the victims were approached by two suspects before officers arrived.

According to police, the suspects produced a firearm and a knife, and the victims were allegedly shot and stabbed.

Police added that the suspects fled the scene while the victims sought help, but a man wanted on several warrants was taken into custody while police were investigating the area. They added that he was found to be in possession of a firearm.

On Monday afternoon, police said they charged a 22-year-old London man with three counts of robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

The man has also been charged with one count each of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm, possessing a firearm while prohibited and possessing a firearm without a licence as well as two counts of breach of recognizance.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court tomorrow in relation to the charges.

Meanwhile, London police are on the lookout for a second man in connection with the incident. He is described as 20 to 30 years old and over six feet tall, with dark brown or black hair.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).