Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported in downtown Barrie

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with an armed robbery investigation in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Sunday at around 3 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in downtown Barrie.
Officers say the suspect walked behind the counter, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
Police say the man obtained a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.
According to police, the employee was not physically injured as a result of the incident.
Officers are now searching for a man, around six-feet tall, with a medium build.
Police say he was seen wearing a black waist-length coat, black pants, black shoes with white soles, a grey Toronto Raptors toque with a white logo and blue lines on the top, a black scarf covering his face, blue gloves with a white design and a large, possibly diamond earring in his left ear.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
