Crime
January 21, 2019 6:49 am

Sentencing hearing for woman found guilty on terror-related charges in Canadian Tire attack

By Staff The Canadian Press

Catherine McDonald has more on the very brief terror trial and reaction from the crown.

A A

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday for a Toronto-area woman who admitted attacking staff at a Canadian Tire store in July 2017.

Rehab Dughmosh was found guilty of several terror charges Thursday after she used a golf club and butcher knife in an attack in the name of the Islamic State group.

READ MORE: Jury finds woman guilty on all terror-related charges in Toronto-area Canadian Tire attack

It took jurors just over an hour to reach their verdict.

Lawyers are expected to make submissions on whether Dughmosh should undergo a mental health assessment to help the judge determine the appropriate sentence.

READ MORE: Woman admits in court that attack at Toronto-area Canadian Tire was ‘for ISIS’

A previous psych exam found her fit to stand trial.

VIDEO: Toronto-area woman admits in court that attack at Canadian Tire was ‘for ISIS’

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Butcher Knife
Canadian Tire store
Islamic State group
mental health assessment
psycho exam
Rehab Dughmosh
Sentence
Sentencing
submissions
terror charges

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.