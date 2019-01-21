Sentencing hearing for woman found guilty on terror-related charges in Canadian Tire attack
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday for a Toronto-area woman who admitted attacking staff at a Canadian Tire store in July 2017.
Rehab Dughmosh was found guilty of several terror charges Thursday after she used a golf club and butcher knife in an attack in the name of the Islamic State group.
It took jurors just over an hour to reach their verdict.
Lawyers are expected to make submissions on whether Dughmosh should undergo a mental health assessment to help the judge determine the appropriate sentence.
A previous psych exam found her fit to stand trial.
