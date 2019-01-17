Judge to instruct jury in case of woman facing terror-related charges in Canadian Tire attack

A judge is to give his final instructions to the jury today in the trial of a Toronto-area woman facing terror charges in an attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto.

Rehab Dughmosh was arrested in July 2017 on allegations she tried to attack store employees with a golf club and a butcher knife.

She initially faced 21 charges, but court documents filed this week show she now faces four, including two counts of assault with a weapon — all in the name of the Islamic State militant group.

The accused admitted in court on Wednesday that she attacked people inside the store. The acknowledgement came after the crown read a six-page agreed statement of facts presented to the jury on the first day of her trial.

Dughmosh is also charged with leaving Canada for the purpose of committing a criminal offence, stemming from an attempted trip to Syria in April 2016.

