Vinnie Hinostroza scores winner as Coyotes down slumping Toronto Maple Leafs

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the winner in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Mike Matheson, Vincent Trocheck lead Florida Panthers to 3-1 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

Clayton Keller, Mario Kempe and Lawson Crouse, into an empty net, had the other goals for Arizona (22-22-4). Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots.

John Tavares and Travis Dermott replied for Toronto (29-17-2), which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs have now lost seven of their last 10 overall and sit just 13-11-1 at home — including 1-6-0 over their last seven — following a fourth straight regulation loss at Scotiabank Arena.

READ MORE: Toronto Maple Leafs score 4-2 victory over NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning

The Coyotes, meanwhile, are 8-0-1 in the franchise’s last nine trips to Toronto and improved to 5-1-1 over their last seven.

After the Leafs tied the game early in the third period, the Coyotes came right back when Hinostroza tucked his fifth of the season shortside at 6:44 off a scramble with Andersen down and out.