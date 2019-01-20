Toronto Maple Leafs

Vinnie Hinostroza scores winner as Coyotes down slumping Toronto Maple Leafs

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Vinnie Hinostroza scored the winner in the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday night.

Clayton Keller, Mario Kempe and Lawson Crouse, into an empty net, had the other goals for Arizona (22-22-4). Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots.

John Tavares and Travis Dermott replied for Toronto (29-17-2), which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs have now lost seven of their last 10 overall and sit just 13-11-1 at home — including 1-6-0 over their last seven — following a fourth straight regulation loss at Scotiabank Arena.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, are 8-0-1 in the franchise’s last nine trips to Toronto and improved to 5-1-1 over their last seven.

After the Leafs tied the game early in the third period, the Coyotes came right back when Hinostroza tucked his fifth of the season shortside at 6:44 off a scramble with Andersen down and out.

