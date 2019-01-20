Matthews has seven points in Saskatchewan Rush’s 12-7 win over Rochester Knighthawks

Mark Matthews had three goals, including one during a five-goal third quarter, and added four assists as the Saskatchewan Rush (3-1) downed the Rochester Knighthawks (1-3) 12-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) play.

“Up 6-5, getting the looks we did, our offence can have anyone go off at any time,” said Matthews, whose third came on a rocket from the top of the slot.

“It was just a good team win. We’ve been trying to get better every week and we’ve been doing that.”

Mike Messenger, Robert Church, Ben McIntosh each had two goals, while Curtis Knight, Ryan Keenan and Matthew Dinsdale had singles for the Rush.

“It was 60 minutes of what we were looking for,” said Derek Keenan, Rush GM/head coach.

"I'm the happiest I've been with our play this year."@SaskRushLAX Head Coach/GM Derek Keenan with a GLOWING review post-game. Watch until the end for his thoughts on @dariandurant! pic.twitter.com/qbtP59dVaL — Saskatchewan Rush (@SaskRushLAX) January 20, 2019

“It’s been a work in progress and I’m proud of the way we’ve gotten better every week.

Joe Resetarits, Kyle Jackson and Cody Jamieson had two goals apiece, and Cory Vitarelli also got on the scoreboard for the Knighthawks.

Evan Kirk stopped 38-of-45 shots in the victory for Saskatchewan. Angus Goodleaf allowed 12 goals on 53 shots.

The Rush were 5-for-7 on the powerplay. The Knighthawks went 4-for-6 with the man advantage.

Next up for the Rush, is a trip to Georgia where they will play the Swarm (4-2) next Sunday.