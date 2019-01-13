McIntosh nets 5 goals to lead Saskatchewan Rush past Vancouver Warriors

Ben McIntosh scored five goals and added three assists as the Saskatchewan Rush (2-1) topped the Vancouver Warriors (1-4) in a 14-10 victory in National Lacrosse League action Saturday.

Matthew Dinsdale, Mark Matthews and Jeff Shattler each had a pair of goals, while Curtis Knight, Ryan Keenan and Jeremy Thompson added singles for the Rush (2-1).

“Lacrosse is a game of swings. We took our foot off the pedal and they made us pay, but we were able to get it back,” said McIntosh in a press release following the game.

Jordan McBride and Mitch Jones both had hat tricks for the Warriors (1-4), while Brandon Goodwin, Owen Barker, Colton Porter and Tony Malcom rounded out the offence.

“I thought our guys were thinking it was going to be easy, and that’s why Vancouver got back in it and made it a game,” said Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan in a press release.

“But we’ll take the win and learn from it. We’ve got to play the whole game.”

Evan Kirk made 40 saves in the victory for Saskatchewan. Aaron Bold and Eric Penney combined to make 35 stops in a losing effort for Vancouver.

The Rush capitalized on all three power-play chances they had. The Warriors went one for four with the man advantage.