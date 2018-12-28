Saskatchewan Rush season starts on the road

The Saskatchewan Rush get their 2018-19 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season started on the road as they visit the New England Black Wolves.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the regular season starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 28, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush re-sign defenceman Mike Messenger

New England already played on Dec. 15, dropping a 16-12 road decision against the Georgia Swarm.

Saskatchewan has played two exhibition games prior to their season-opener.

In the all-time series, the Rush captured the lead (4-3) between themselves and the Black Wolves last season when they blasted New England 24-11 in Saskatchewan’s home-opener at SaskTel Centre.

READ MORE: Zach Gould scores 1st NLL goal in front of Saskatchewan Rush fans

Goalie Evan Kirk, who is entering his second season with the Rush, is expected to play his first game against his former team in New England Friday.

This will be the Rush’s fourth season-opener since relocating from Edmonton and they have gone 2-1 in the previous three with all three games being played on the road.

The defending NLL Cup-champion play their home-opener on Jan. 5 in Saskatoon versus the San Diego Seals.