Church inks 3-year deal with Saskatchewan Rush

Robert Church will be with the Saskatchewan Rush for three more years.

The Rush announced Friday that Church signed a new three-year contract with the National Lacrosse League (NLL) team.

READ MORE: Zach Gould scores 1st NLL goal in front of Saskatchewan Rush fans

“Robert is a very important part of our team,” said Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan in a statement.

“It was no surprise at all to us what he was able to accomplish last year. He scores a lot because he shoots the ball so well. He’s a great shooter, but he works hard at it.”

Church is coming off a career 2018 season, scoring 47 times and adding 100 assists for 107 points.

He was runner up for league MVP to teammate Mark Matthews, and was named to the 2018 NLL All-Pro First Team.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush forward Mark Matthews named 2018 NLL MVP

Church, who is from Coquitlam, B.C., said he is looking forward to the new season.

“I’m happy that we were able to get a deal done before next week’s game (Dec. 28) against New England,” said Church.

“I’m excited to see the guys and get going on this season.”

Church is currently second on the Rush’s all-time scoring list, with 414 points in 88 regular season games. He needs only 10 goals to move past Zach Greer into second place on the team’s all-time goal scoring list.

He has also played a key role in the team’s three NLL championships in the last four years, with 36 goals and 43 assists in 19 playoff games.

READ MORE: Jeremy Tallevi named Saskatchewan Rush assistant coach

The Rush begin defence of their NLL title on Dec. 28 when they take on the New England Black Wolves on the road.

The team’s first home game is on Jan. 5 when they take on the expansion San Diego Seals.