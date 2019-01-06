Saskatchewan Rush beat San Diego Seals in home opener for season’s first win

Ben McIntosh had five goals and four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rush (1-1) to a 16-12 win over the San Diego Seals (1-2) on Saturday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.

Jeff Shattler had four goals, while Mark Matthews chipped in a pair. Matthew Dinsdale, Ryan Keenan, Jordi Jones-Smith, Curtis Knight and Connor Robinson added singles for the Rush.

“It was good to see Jordi and Connor get their first goals tonight, that’s always fun,” said Ben McIntosh, Saskatchewan Rush forward.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush season starts on the road

“They’re good players and they are going to help us this year, for sure.”

WATCH: Saskatchewan Rush ready for 2019 home opener

Austin Staats paced the Seals with four goals, while Kyle Buchanan, Turner Evans and Garrett Billings had two goals apiece. Dan Dawson and Adrian Sorichetti also got on the scoreboard.

“There was a bit of a distraction at the start of the game with the ceremony and that, but we were pretty focused,” said Derek Keenan, head coach of the Saskatchewan Rush.

“First half [we took] too many penalties, but we cleaned that up and our offence was great for 60 minutes.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush re-sign defenceman Mike Messenger

Saskatchewan’s Evan Kirk made 37 saves for the victory. Frank Scigliano stopped 47 shots for San Diego.

The Rush were 2-for-2 on the power play. The Seals were 5-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Rush are back at Jan. 12 when they travel to Vancouver for a game against the Warriors.

— With files from Global News.