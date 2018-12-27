Sports
December 27, 2018 4:33 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 4:34 pm

Saskatchewan Rush re-sign defenceman Mike Messenger

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Rush announced Dec. 27 it had signed defenceman Mike Messenger to a new three-year deal.

File / Global News
A A

The Saskatchewan Rush have re-signed National Lacrosse League (NLL) defenceman Mike Messenger.

“It is great to have Mike back and especially on a three-year deal,” Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan said Thursday in a press release.

“He’s an integral part of our team and will continue to grow into a bigger role.”

READ MORE: Church inks 3-year deal with Saskatchewan Rush

The six-foot two, 220 pound British Columbia native was selected third overall by Saskatchewan in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft.

Messenger was recognized by the league in his rookie season with a spot on the 2017 NLL all-rookie team.

In his second season, he led Rush defenders with eight goals to go along with four assists for 12 points. He was also runner-up on the team with 22 caused turnovers and fourth with 92 loose balls.

WATCH BELOW: Zach Gould scores 1st NLL goal in front of Saskatchewan Rush fans

Financial details of his contract were not disclosed.

The defending NLL Cup champions begin their 2018-19 campaign on Dec. 28 when they take on the New England Black Wolves at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Contract
Lacrosse
Mike Messenger
National Lacrosse League
NLL
Regina Sports
Rush Lacrosse
Saskatchewan Rush
Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse
Saskatoon Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News