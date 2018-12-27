Saskatchewan Rush re-sign defenceman Mike Messenger

The Saskatchewan Rush have re-signed National Lacrosse League (NLL) defenceman Mike Messenger.

“It is great to have Mike back and especially on a three-year deal,” Rush general manager and head coach Derek Keenan said Thursday in a press release.

“He’s an integral part of our team and will continue to grow into a bigger role.”

The six-foot two, 220 pound British Columbia native was selected third overall by Saskatchewan in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft.

Messenger was recognized by the league in his rookie season with a spot on the 2017 NLL all-rookie team.

In his second season, he led Rush defenders with eight goals to go along with four assists for 12 points. He was also runner-up on the team with 22 caused turnovers and fourth with 92 loose balls.

Financial details of his contract were not disclosed.

The defending NLL Cup champions begin their 2018-19 campaign on Dec. 28 when they take on the New England Black Wolves at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

