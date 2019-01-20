Toronto police search for shooting scene after female victim walks into west-end hospital
Toronto police are looking for the scene of a shooting after a 30-year-old woman walked into a west-end hospital with gunshot wounds.
Officers said the victim walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 a.m.
Investigators said it’s unknown where the shooting occurred and they are trying to determine if there were any reports for sounds of gunshots to locate a scene.
Police said they are also checking Peel and York regions to determine if they had similar calls.
Officers wouldn’t comment on whether the victim is cooperating.
The investigation is ongoing.
