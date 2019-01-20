Crime
Toronto police search for shooting scene after female victim walks into west-end hospital

Toronto police are searching for the scene of a shooting after a woman in her 30s walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police are looking for the scene of a shooting after a 30-year-old woman walked into a west-end hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the victim walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said it’s unknown where the shooting occurred and they are trying to determine if there were any reports for sounds of gunshots to locate a scene.

Police said they are also checking Peel and York regions to determine if they had similar calls.

Officers wouldn’t comment on whether the victim is cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing.

