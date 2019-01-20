Toronto police search for shooting scene after female victim walks into west-end hospital

Toronto police are looking for the scene of a shooting after a 30-year-old woman walked into a west-end hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the victim walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 20-year-old Toronto shooting victim dies in hospital

Investigators said it’s unknown where the shooting occurred and they are trying to determine if there were any reports for sounds of gunshots to locate a scene.

Police said they are also checking Peel and York regions to determine if they had similar calls.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting at Scarborough apartment building

Officers wouldn’t comment on whether the victim is cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing.