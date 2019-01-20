Traffic
January 20, 2019 9:08 am
Updated: January 20, 2019 9:10 am

Woman dies in ATV crash in New Brunswick: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A New Brunswick woman is dead following an ATV crash on Saturday.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a crash on Saunder Road in McAdam, N.B., at approximately 6:50 a.m.

A passerby had come across the crash and called 911.

The Mounties believe the crash occurred when the ATV went off a ramp.

The 51-year-old woman from St. Stephen, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

