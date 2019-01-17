N.B. high school principal charged with defrauding school district

A high school principal in northern New Brunswick has been charged with defrauding the school district where she worked.

Chantal Berthelotte, who now lives in Charlo, N.B., was charged on Jan. 13 with fraud over $5,000, after police received a report of financial irregularities in the budgets of École Aux-Quatre-Vents in Dalhousie.

The investigation began in 2014 and police arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with the investigation on May 9, 2016.

Police say the woman was the principal of the school during the time of the alleged fraud.

Berthelotte is scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Jan. 28 to enter a plea.