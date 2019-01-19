Edmonton police release conditions for 77-year-old convicted sex offender

Edmonton police have shared with the public a list of conditions that a recently released violent sex offender is expected to follow.

Earlier this month, police notified the public that Hubert Willie Cardinal, 77, was being released from the Calgary Correctional Centre and was living in the Edmonton area.

READ MORE: Police believe children in Edmonton at risk after 77-year-old violent, sex offender released

Police said they have reasonable grounds to believe Cardinal will commit another violent crime against someone, possibly a child.

Edmonton police said they are seeking a recognizance order against Cardinal, who will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

READ MORE: Edmonton police issue warning about dangerous offender being released

Cardinal has a history of sexually assaulting women and children, including family members, police said. The risk of Cardinal offending again increases with the use of drugs and alcohol, according to police.

There have been a number of conditions placed on Cardinal. According to police, he:

Must observe a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Must not travel outside of Edmonton without the written approval of a supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

Must not have guests at home during curfew without supervisor approval

Must not purchase, possess or consume alcohol or drugs

Cannot be inside licensed establishments, except dining rooms, to eat

Cannot be in the presence of children unless in public or accompanied by a responsible adult and with the written approval of a supervisor

READ MORE: Victims advocate angry over pedophile’s release, wants his Edmonton address made public

Anyone with information about Cardinal potentially breaching his conditions is asked to contact Edmonton police.