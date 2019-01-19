Edmonton police release conditions for 77-year-old convicted sex offender

Edmonton police have shared with the public a list of conditions that a recently released violent sex offender is expected to follow.
Earlier this month, police notified the public that Hubert Willie Cardinal, 77, was being released from the Calgary Correctional Centre and was living in the Edmonton area.
Police said they have reasonable grounds to believe Cardinal will commit another violent crime against someone, possibly a child.
Edmonton police said they are seeking a recognizance order against Cardinal, who will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.
Cardinal has a history of sexually assaulting women and children, including family members, police said. The risk of Cardinal offending again increases with the use of drugs and alcohol, according to police.
There have been a number of conditions placed on Cardinal. According to police, he:
Anyone with information about Cardinal potentially breaching his conditions is asked to contact Edmonton police.
