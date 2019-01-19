Surrey RCMP seeking missing youth

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male youth.

Ali Al-Shai was last seen in the 13800 Block of 101st Avenue in Surrey, B.C. on January 16th, 2019. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Ali is described as a 14-year-old Middle Eastern male, 160 cm, 50 kg, with black hair and brown eyes. His present clothing is unknown.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for Ali Al-Shai to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers (if they wish to remain anonymous) at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2010-008186.