AHL suspends Manitoba Moose captain Peter Stoykewych

The Manitoba Moose will be without their captain for their two-game weekend series against the San Antonio Rampage.

Moose defenceman Peter Stoykewych was slapped with a two-game suspension by the AHL on Friday.

The suspension is the result of an illegal check to the head on Milwaukee Admirals forward Phil Di Giuseppe. The incident happened in the second period of Wednesday’s victory over the Admirals. At the time Stoykewych was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for checking to the head.

Unbeaten in regulation time in their last five consecutive games, the Moose play the Rampage on Saturday and Sunday at Bell MTS Place.

Stoykewych will be eligible to return when the Moose start a six-game road trip on Jan. 23 against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

