Manitoba Moose Logan Shaw added as replacement for AHL all-star game

The Manitoba Moose have a new representative for the AHL All-Star Classic.

Moose forward Logan Shaw was named as a replacement for the annual best-on-best event on Friday.

Shaw, 26, replaces Mason Appleton on the Central Division roster. Appleton is unable to take part as he remains up with the Winnipeg Jets after his recall back in November.

RELATED: Streaking Manitoba Moose win 2nd straight over Milwaukee Admirals

It’s Shaw’s first all-star nod. He’s already reached a career high with 26 points in just 32 games this season. His previous best was 25 points in the 2014-2015 campaign. He has a team-leading 15 goals this season, including a pair of hat tricks.

Shaw started the season with the San Diego Gulls but was acquired in a trade in November.

Shaw was selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He’s also played for the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets recall Cam Schilling from Manitoba Moose

The all-star festivities kick off with the skills competition on Jan. 27.

WATCH: Highlights Admirals vs Moose – January 16