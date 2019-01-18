Police on scene of barricaded person call in Moncton

Police in Moncton are currently responding to a call of man who has barricaded himself in a home.

In a social media post Friday just before 6 p.m., New Brunswick RCMP said the incident is happening at a home on Alma Street.

This is the view from St George St pic.twitter.com/LejvRuBxgD — Callum Smith (@smithc902) January 18, 2019

Officers are asking people living in the area of St. George Street between Botsford and Church streets to stay in their homes.

Others are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.