Nashville Predators’ Ryan Johansen suspended for high-sticking Mark Scheifele

The National Hockey League has suspended Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen.

Johansen was suspended for two games after clubbing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele across the head in Thursday’s game.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced earlier on Friday that Johansen would have a hearing for the infraction. This is the first suspension of his NHL career.

Johansen, 26, was only assessed a two-minute minor penalty on the play for high-sticking. The incident happened in the first period of the Jets’ 5-1 victory.

He has eight goals and 34 assists in 49 games this season.

Johansen will forfeit $86,021.50 in salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

