Maple Leafs centre John Tavares out week-to-week

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TORONTO – The Maple Leafs will have to get used to life minus another key piece.

The club announced Saturday before facing the New York Islanders that John Tavares is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Toronto added that the timeline designation means the veteran centre could miss up to six weeks. Tavares has two goals and five assists in seven games this season.

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The 36-year-old was involved in an awkward collision with Buffalo Sabres opposite Josh Norris in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss at Scotiabank Arena.

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Norris was bumped by Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul in the defensive zone before sliding into Tavares, who crumpled to the ice and stayed down before being helped to the locker room.

Toronto was already dealing with the loss of veteran shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev. The 36-year-old remains out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered in last Saturday’s 6-3 road victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2026.