Raptors convert Bittle’s deal to 2-way contract

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived five players on Saturday and converted centre Nate Bittle’s deal to a two-way contract.

The seven-foot native of Central Point, Ore., averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over 25 games last season as a fifth-year senior at Oregon.

Forward Tyson Degenhart, centre Jamarion Sharp and guards Nimari Burnett, Jalen Celestine and Tyreke Key were waived, the NBA team said in a news release.

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The Raptors will begin their regular season on Wednesday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2026.