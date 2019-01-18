2 Edmontonians arrested after Highway 63 traffic stop uncovers 1kg of cocaine

A kilogram of cocaine was seized by police Jan. 15 following a traffic stop on Highway 63 in Fort McMurray. Two people from Edmonton were arrested and charged.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) organized crime and gang unit, Edmonton police and RCMP worked together on the case.

A vehicle left Edmonton and when investigators received information about suspected drug activity, they planned to stop the vehicle.

It was pulled over on Highway 63 and cocaine — with an estimated street value of $100,000 — was seized.

“This seizure represents a lot of harmful doses that have been prevented from hitting the streets of Fort McMurray,” Sgt. Brad Lundeen said.

“Cocaine fuels a range of associated crime; from property offences to violent acts. ALERT works diligently to undermine the impact of organized crime on our community.”

Harley Perrow, a 34-year-old man, and Melissa Stickles, a 31-year-old woman, were each charged with drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

WATCH BELOW: (Aug. 3, 2018) It’s an investigation that included Edmonton, Sherwood Park and Fort McMurray. Friday, ALERT said officers had made a substantial seizure of drugs and cash. Julia Wong reports.