Plateau dispute sends 2 men to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after two men were injured in a suspected stabbing on Friday in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said they received calls around 12:30 p.m. about the two men, who showed up at a hospital.

Both the 52-year-old man and 21-year-old man had injuries to their upper body. Police say their lives are not in danger.

Picard said the alleged attack occurred in an apartment at the intersection of Rachel and St-Dominique streets.

“It could be related to a conflict between the two victims and the suspect,” said Picard.

The suspect left the apartment before police arrived.

Investigators are at the scene.