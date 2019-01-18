Plateau dispute sends 2 men to hospital
Montreal police are investigating after two men were injured in a suspected stabbing on Friday in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said they received calls around 12:30 p.m. about the two men, who showed up at a hospital.
Both the 52-year-old man and 21-year-old man had injuries to their upper body. Police say their lives are not in danger.
READ MORE: Outremont police station temporarily relocates near Namur Metro
Picard said the alleged attack occurred in an apartment at the intersection of Rachel and St-Dominique streets.
“It could be related to a conflict between the two victims and the suspect,” said Picard.
The suspect left the apartment before police arrived.
Investigators are at the scene.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.