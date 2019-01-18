Hamilton acupuncturist charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

A Hamilton acupuncturist has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Hamilton police say the alleged incidents occurred at the office of Dr. Chanpheng Anousaya, also known as Dr. Chan, between October 2017 and January 2019, involving female victims aged 24 and 67.
Anousaya, 63, is now facing charges.
Police say the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture has been notified and is conducting its own investigation.
Police believe there could be more victims.
Hamilton police are asking for any other victims who wish to report an incident to contact the Sexual Assault Unit. Any information can be reported to the police by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit, Det. Candace Culp at (905) 546-4846.
