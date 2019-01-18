Whitby man charged after allegedly stabbing brother with machete

Durham Regional Police say they have charged a 27-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his brother with a machete at a residence in Whitby.

Police said officers responded to a call about a domestic incident in the area of Garrard Street and Rossland Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old man with a serious head injury.

The man was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged the victim’s brother with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody until a bail hearing.

Anonymous information is asked to contact Det. Collins at 1-888-579-1520 ext 1827 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.