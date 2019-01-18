Stolen semi truck smashes into several cars on Main Street, cornered on Selkirk and Salter

A stolen semi smashed into several cars down Main Street late Friday morning before slamming into a wrought iron fence on Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street.

Brian Anderson says he was working on Main Street when he heard a semi-trailer smash into vehicles.

He says victims told him the semi continued on “rumbling down Main Street.”

680 CJOB confirms at least four vehicles have been hit, including a Duffy’s Taxi vehicle carrying young passengers.

Police confirmed the semi was reported stolen Friday morning from the Inkster and King Edward area.

They said it left the city and came back and ended up in the North End.

One person is in custody so far and there are no major injuries that they know of.

WPS is currently investigating a stolen & and recovered semi-truck. We have a significant number of police units on scene. Southbound Main is closed at Selkirk. Selkirk and Salter is completely closed to traffic. @WinnipegTMC #Traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 18, 2019

-With files from Diana Foxall and Tristan Field Jones