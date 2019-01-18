Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 19

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend — please bundle up! It’s a cold one!

1. Hello Hollywood

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is giving us a taste of Hollywood this weekend with the Grammys Ultimate Playlist Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Centennial Concert Hall.

Led by Conductor Julian Pellicano and featuring the Jeans N’ Classics Band, audiences can expect to hear big themes from some of today’s biggest artists.

We’re talking Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and so much more.

In fact, this show looks so good that you may not find you don’t like the originals quite as much the next time you hear them on the radio, without that gorgeous symphony sound.

“There are so many levels in them that when you add the Symphony, it adds this extra sort of level to it and it’s something you’ve never really heard before,” said Julian Pellicano, WSO Conductor.

Folks of all ages will love the Grammys Ultimate Playlist — shows run Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be found online here.

2. Foodie free-for-all

If you love fried chicken, you simply can’t miss out on Fried Chicken Fest!

You’ll notice I didn’t write ‘Winnipeg Chicken Fest’ – well that’s because there’s nearly 20 restaurants throughout Winnipeg, Selkirk and Stony Mountain participating.

That means wherever you find yourself over the next week – you’ll be in fairly close proximity to a creative, crispy, delicious fried chicken dish!

Click here to see all the amazing local restaurants involved. You might want to make a game plan to hit up as many as your stomach will allow, enjoy and then log back on to the website to vote.

Fried Chicken Fest runs Sunday, Jan. 20-27, so there is plenty of time for you, your friends and family to get out and maybe try a new spot that you haven’t been before.

This is also the very first food festival of 2019 so let’s start things off with a bang!

And if you do have a favourite – feel free to Tweet me and let me know as well @KahlaShea because I’m always searching for a new favourite place.

3. Unbelievable Underdogs

Many folks make resolutions this time of year – and many lists contain goals like ‘volunteer’, ‘give back’, ‘be kinder’ – well this is your chance to do all of that and more!

Our friends at Manitoba Underdogs Rescue are hosting an adoption event at White Lotus Pet Spa at 2 Donald St. this Sunday. The first-time event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots to see and do — even if you aren’t able to add a new furry family member into your home — you can still attend, and give back.

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is a group of amazing volunteers who care for anywhere from 45 to 65 dogs at a time. All their pups are cared for by loving foster families until they go to their forever homes and the rescue operates solely on donations.

If you can’t adopt, maybe you can foster?

If you can’t foster, maybe you can donate some money?

If you can’t donate, maybe you can share their social media posts and help these folks help these sweet doggos…

The group has rescued 2,000 animals to date! More information can be found on their website.

Have a great weekend everyone!