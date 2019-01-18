Sentencing for Brandon Calahoo in Edmonton baby shaking death

An Edmonton man who plead guilty in the death of a baby is expected to learn his sentence on Friday.

On July 27, 2016, Brandon Calahoo was charged with aggravated assault after a two-month-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Calahoo was dating the baby’s mom. The two lived in a basement suite in northeast Edmonton with the little girl named Raelyn.

On July 25, 2016, Raelyn was crying and it woke Calahoo. The statement says he “shook Raelyn with both hands by the body and the head.” He then left the infant in her crib, even though she was unresponsive.

Later that morning, the mother was concerned that the baby was still unresponsive, but Calahoo told her to leave the baby. The mom tried to feed Raelyn, but she wouldn’t eat and the baby was put back to bed.

At around 11:30 a.m. that day, the mom left to meet a friend. She described Raelyn’s symptoms to her friend, who became concerned. They went home, got the baby and went to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Initially Calahoo and Raelyn’s mom told doctors that Raelyn had suffered seizures. The statement describes Raelyn as “mottled and had bicycling movement of her arms and legs.”

She also had swelling on her right eye and unequal pupils. Raelyn was given medicine to combat seizures, was intubated, put on a respirator and directly admitted to the PICU.

On July 27, Calahoo told a social worker that he remembered that Raelyn was crying and he held her with both hands when he had an arm spasm and dropped Raelyn’s head, which hit the crib. He then said he shook her, but not hard.

The next day, doctors determined that, if Raeylyn survived, she would have severe neurological impairment. She was taken off her respirator that day, but continued to breathe on her own. On Aug. 3, the family and medical teams decided to remove her intravenous nutrition and fluids were withdrawn.

The little girl died on Aug. 8, spurring homicide detectives to become involved in the case.

An autopsy was performed the next day, but the medical examiner wasn’t able to make a determination about the cause of death. Raelyn’s brain and eyes were forwarded to a neurological pathologist who determined her cause of death to be cranial trauma caused by acceleration/deceleration and rotational motion.

The cause of death was ruled to be criminal.

Charges against Calahoo were upgraded to second-degree murder and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in April 2018. Calahoo’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Alberta Provincial Court in Edmonton.

— With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED