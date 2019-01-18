Victim impact statements expected in Anglican priest’s sexual abuse case

A former Anglican priest convicted of sexually abusing four First Nations boys decades ago will hear from victims Friday in a London courtroom.

David Norton was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault back in November in a case involving men who said the 72-year-old abused them while they were altar boys at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Chippewa of the Thames First Nation in the 1970s and ’80s.

READ MORE: London ex-priest found guilty of sexually abusing four First Nations boys

The victims came from troubled backgrounds and grew to see Norton as father figure who provided attention and affection.

Norton, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges, testified earlier in the trial that he’d invite the boys over to his apartment frequently to “treat them” to things like day trips, movies and food that their parents couldn’t afford. He also told the court the boys would wear their street clothes to bed and that he had no physical contact with them beyond hugs.

The victims, however, have said Norton would give them pajamas to sleep in and would sleep in their bed. They testified Norton would kiss them on the lips and initiate physical contact like rubbing their thighs and that they’d wake up groggy from sleepovers covered in a white substance they later realized to be semen.

READ MORE: ‘You’re a disgrace to the collar you once wore’: victims detail impact of sexual abuse by former Anglican priest

In handing down her decision in November, Superior Court Justice Lynda Templeton said she’d didn’t believe Norton’s evidence and questioned why he’d force the boys to wear their street clothes or share a bedroom with him if he was “treating them” to comforts and luxuries they couldn’t afford.

Victim impact statements are expected during Friday’s hearing. Templeton is expected to hand down her sentencing decision next week.

Norton is currently serving four years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage London boy in the 1990s.