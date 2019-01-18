Intense winter storm on its way to Quebec: Environment Canada

An intense winter storm is expected to hit parts of Quebec this weekend and early next week.

“The expected scenario depends greatly on the exact track of the storm, which is still volatile and uncertain,” Environment Canada stated after issuing a special weather statement.

The weather agency said the system will move across New England on Sunday, hitting the Gulf of Saint Lawrence on Monday.

It is expected to bring significant amounts of snow, resulting in very strong, frigid northerly winds and generating blowing snow.

Officials warn this could considerably reduce visibility and make roads very slippery.

“The scenario should become clearer as we move closer to the event,” Environment Canada said.