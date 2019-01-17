Winnipeg Blue Bombers confirm release of linebacker Ian Wild

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are releasing longtime linebacker Ian Wild.

The move has not officially been announced yet, but the team confirmed his release on Thursday night.

Wild, 28, leaves the Bombers after six seasons with the team.

Wild appeared in 67 games from 2013-2018. He started last season on the injured list, and lost his starting job at the weakside linebacker position to Jovan Santos-Knox. Wild returned to his starters job in the playoffs after Santos-Knox injured his foot.

In 15 regular season games last season, Wild recorded 12 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles and one touchdown on a blocked punt. He missed all but five games in the 2017 season with an injury.

Wild was set to become a free agent next month.

