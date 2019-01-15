Blue Bombers sign Adam Bighill to three-year contract

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have their man.

The Winnipeg Football Club announced Tuesday morning that all-star linebacker Adam Bighill has signed a three-year deal to remain with the team.

Bighill joined the Bombers as a free agent just prior to the start of training camp last May.

Bighill had a superb 2018 season for the Blue Bombers and was named the CFL’s Outstanding Defensive Player.

READ MORE: Adam Bighill pushing towards Blue Bombers’ most outstanding player award

The 5’10”, 230 lb star finished tied for third in the CFL with 105 defensive tackles and also added two interceptions, four quarterback sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The 30-year-old native of Montesano, Washington, was named a CFL Top Performer of the Week three times during the season.

In week four of the schedule, Bighill had a two-interception game, including a pick six, in a 41-19 victory over his former BC Lions team mates at Investors Group Field.

In week nine, Bighill had eight defensive tackles and a forced fumble in a 29-23 home win versus Hamilton.

Perhaps his best effort of the season came in week 18, in a 31-0 shutout win over Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl. In that game, Bighill had eight defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, and a forced fumble.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win big at CFL Awards

During his season-ending address to the media, Bombers GM Kyle Walters made no secret that his number one priority was to try to re-sign Bighill before he became a free agent Feb. 12.

“It was pretty well documented that going into this offseason, re-signing Adam was a very big priority for us,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters in a team news release. “We were able to get discussions going and once we did, things moved well and I think both sides are comfortable with the agreement and excited about the future. Adam is a heck of a football player, a great leader, and we’re thrilled to keep him in Winnipeg.”

At November’s CFL Awards in in Edmonton in late November, Bighill told 680 CJOB’s Bob Irving that the happiness and well-being of his family would be the number one factor in any decision he made about his football future.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Adam Bighill On CFL Awards