Suspect arrested, charged with murder in fatal Cache Creek shooting: police

Police in Cache Creek, B.C., say an arrest has been made following a fatal shooting on Monday evening in the small Interior community.

According to police, Corey Richard Harkness, 31, of Cache Creek was arrested and appeared in Kamloops court on Thursday, facing one count of murder. Harkness is in custody, with police adding his next expected court date is Jan. 19.

The charge against Harkness has not been proven in court.

The shooting took place along the 1000 block of Collins Road in Cache Creek at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. When they arrived on scene, police said, they found a deceased man.

“Initial investigation suggests that an interaction took place between two persons known to each other,” South East District RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on Tuesday.

“Investigators do not believe that the incident poses a continued direct threat to the general public.”

Various media and social media sources have identified the victim as Brock Ledoux.

Cache Creek, located four hours northeast of Vancouver, has an approximate population of 1,000.

“This incident generated significant interest in the community and the follow-up investigation continues,” said RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit investigators at 1-877-987-8477.

