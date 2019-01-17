Cop details crime scene in Regina murder trial of man accused of killing girlfriend

A second-degree murder trial at Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench, moved into its third day, as the jury heard more details about the crime scene.

The accused, 30-year-old Duran Redwood, is accused of killing his partner, 33-year-old Celeste Yawney, back in May 24, 2015.

The acting sergeant that day, Cpl. Cory Longhurst, described finding the back door damaged, saying it appeared to have been forced open and slightly ajar, as he entered the home.

He told the jury he saw blood and chunks of blond hair on the living room floor, before entering the bathroom where he found Yawney’s body in the bathtub.

Longhurst went on to say, Yawney was face down in a crouched position, with wet hair and pants around her knees. He also said it appeared she had sustained blunt force trauma to the face.

Court also heard the accused had the victim’s blood on his pants and shoes, along with bruising under his right eye.

A member of the forensic unit testified the home appeared to be under renovation as the floor was covered in drywall dust containing several shoe prints.

Yawney’s mother testified on Wednesday that her daughter was fixing up the home to move out of the city.

The officer also told the jury that several areas of the house contained blood and damage to the walls, along with several alcohol containers.

According to a toxicology report, Yawney’s blood-alcohol content was approximately three times the legal limit.

The Crown is expected to call more witnesses on Friday as the second-degree murder trial moves into its fourth day.