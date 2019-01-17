Report calls Town of Nobleford the most fiscally sustainable municipality in Alberta

The small southern Alberta town of Nobleford has received some big news regarding its economic sustainability.

A province-wide list compiled by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) recently ranked the Town of Nobleford No. 1 out of 182 other municipalities.

“When we heard the news of this it was pretty exciting, there’s no getting away from it,” Mayor Don McDowell said on Thursday.

“We are one of the smaller communities, 1,400 to 1,500 people, competing against some major towns and cities in the area, and it was just so nice to know that all the work our administration staff have put in had come to fruition,” McDowell added.

The municipalities’ fiscal sustainability was measured by the CFIB by looking at recorded operational spending trends from 2006 to 2016.

The report found Nobleford had an operating cost of $755.67 per person over that time, much lower that the City of Lethbridge where that number comes in at $1,919 per person.

According to the report, Turner Valley was the worst-performing municipality with an operating cost of $6,804 per person.

“Growth in Nobleford is inevitable now,” said Nobleford’s chief administrative officer Kirk Hofman. “Why wouldn’t you want to live in a very modern municipality with strong infrastructure, great parks, low taxes, [a] low crime rate — so we prepare for growth.

“The secret to the success, is you have to always ask, ‘What did this cost? What is it going to cost? Is it good for Nobleford? Be accountable.'”

Town officials said they look forward to maintaining their No. 1 spot, and hope to attract more newcomers to their community.