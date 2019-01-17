Canadian Olympian passing on his success to next generation of Lethbridge boxers

Kyle Oliver and Josh Peck are working on their strength and cardio in the lead up to next month’s Canada Winter Games.

The teen boxers are just two of the more than 3,000 athletes heading to Red Deer for the multi-sport competition.

READ MORE: Blind Regina skier prepares for Canada Winter Games

One of their coaches knows from personal experience this stage can lead to greater things.

“(It could lead to them being a part of) the Canadian national boxing team … or they could possibly make the Olympic team or the Commonwealth Games teams,” said former Canadian Olympian Rick Duff.

The five-time Canadian boxing champion was on top of the podium at the 1983 Canada Winter Games before he went on to compete at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Boxer Rick Duff celebrated for achievements outside the ring

On Wednesday, Lethbridge held its leg of the Canada Winter Games torch relay with Duff being one of the torchbearers.

READ MORE: Winter Games torch coming to Kelowna

This year’s games marks the first time there has been a coast-to-coast relay, with similar events being held in cities across Canada.

“Anytime you have anything sport related — the mentoring, the inspiration that it provides our youth in the community is fantastic,” said Lethbridge Sport Council executive director Susan Eymann.

But she said the relay was bittersweet after Lethbridge lost the games to Red Deer’s bid.

For Oliver and Peck, the trip to the games in central Alberta isn’t phasing them, and they’re glad to have someone like Duff passing on his knowledge.

“I think of it as a bar that is set that I need to overcome and get past. He inspires me to go the Olympics and win a medal,” Oliver said.

READ MORE: New facility giving new life to Lethbridge Boxing Club

“Looking back at all the stuff Rick has done, like going to the Olympics, winning the Canada Winter Games and all of the things he’s done, it’s just good to know that he’ll be in my corner,” Peck added.

Duff said he’s just trying to pass the torch to southern Alberta’s next generation of boxers.