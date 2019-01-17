Police lay careless driving charge after collision on Highway 17 leaves one dead
Police say a woman has been charged in connection with a collision in Markstay-Warren which left one woman dead.
According to Sudbury OPP, on Dec. 16 two vehicles collided on Highway 17.
Officers say as a result of the collision, 53-year-old Carole Mantha from North Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 18-year-old Christine Kettle from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving causing death.
Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Feb. 11.
