OPP search for armed robbery suspect in Quinte West

OPP have released information about a second reported armed robbery at a gas station in Quinte West in less than a week.

As OPP describe it, the second armed robbery happened on the same street as the first, around the same time and by a similarly described person, but several days later. Despite the similarities, police say they are treating both robberies as separate incidents, and would not say they are connected.

The first reported robbery happened on Sunday at 12:17 a.m. at a gas station on Dundas Street West.

The most recent reported robbery happened on Wednesday night, a minute before midnight, at a gas station on Dundas Street West. OPP would not confirm whether the same gas station was targeted in both incidents.

The suspect in the second alleged robbery was described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25-45 years of age, somewhere between five-foot-five-inches tall and five-foot-nine-inches tall, with an average build and wearing a black puffy winter jacket, a black oversized toque, a black face mask, blue jeans and black ankle-height winter boots.

The suspect who allegedly robbed a Quinte West gas station three days earlier was described much in the same way, and was not caught by police.

OPP say in the most recent case, the man left empty-handed and fled on foot.

Quinte West OPP are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.