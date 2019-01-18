‘Glass’ review: Atypical superheroes come together in frenetic film

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie, Glass, the third in a series of films following 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split, is a bit of a mess. But in its own way, it’s a mesmerizing mess.

The three main atypical superheroes — Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), David Dunn (Bruce Willis) and Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) — are brought into each other’s company by intervening psychologist Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), who believes that some people suffer from delusions of grandeur and consider themselves superhuman when they actually aren’t.

She contends the three are emotionally damaged and traumatized, and are acting out on it rather than being blessed with powers. For those unaware, Crumb is composed of multiple personalities, Dunn is physically “unbreakable,” and Mr. Glass may have brittle, weak bones, but he is super-intelligent and can instantly memorize even the most complex blueprints.

Kept in separate rooms in a mental-health institution, the trio eventually comes together to… interesting results.

Do I need to see the other two movies before seeing Glass?

Nope. Any information you need to know is reiterated in this movie. You’ll learn it all, though undoubtedly there’s an added poignancy if you’ve seen the first two and are invested in the mythology.

Who steals the show?

Over the years, James McAvoy has displayed an amazing acting range, and here it’s never been more apparent. His character is afflicted with an extreme case of dissociative identity disorder (DID), so McAvoy expertly embodies everything from a nine-year-old boy to an older woman to a verbose professor.

On one hand, it’s barely noticeable, and on the other, it’s completely hypnotizing to watch, a testament to his ability. Without McAvoy’s intense, unsettling charisma, Glass would be a far weaker film. The Scot actor is also incredibly bulked up, further showing his dedication to the role(s).

Is there a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist at the end?

Of course, there is! And it might be a bone of contention. Some viewers will think it’s dumb, while others will probably see it as genius. Short of spoiling, it’s very Shyamalan-esque. There are clues throughout that the astute among us might be able to piece together before the climax.

So what’s the bottom line?

Fans of this franchise will most likely be pleased with Glass. It stays true to the franchise’s mythology and nicely wraps things up at the end — again, depending on your point of view. McAvoy’s performance makes it worth it, even if you leave the theatre hating the movie.

‘Glass’ is now playing in theatres across Canada.