Chipman, N.B., woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A 54-year-old woman from Chipman, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing.

RCMP said they responded to the reported stabbing on Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. in Salmon River.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple wounds, police said.

A 54-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were arrested at a residence in Chipman that same evening. The woman was held in custody, but the man was questioned and released, according to authorities.

Joanne Alice Lewis has been charged with attempted murder and appeared in Burton Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

She has been remanded into custody and will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14.

New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.