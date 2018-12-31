RCMP looking for witnesses after Moncton stabbing

A man was sent to hospital over the weekend with stab wounds after an alleged assault in Moncton.

Police responded to reports of a fight between two people in front of 449 St. George St. at around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.

But by the time officers arrived, police say the fight had ended and nobody was around.

Police then received information that a 34-year-old man was in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds in relation to the fight.

Investigators are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.