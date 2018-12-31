RCMP looking for witnesses after Moncton stabbing

A man was sent to hospital over the weekend with stab wounds after an alleged assault in Moncton.
Police responded to reports of a fight between two people in front of 449 St. George St. at around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.
But by the time officers arrived, police say the fight had ended and nobody was around.
READ MORE: Moncton police seek help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Police then received information that a 34-year-old man was in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds in relation to the fight.
Investigators are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.