December 31, 2018 11:34 am

RCMP looking for witnesses after Moncton stabbing

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an assault that sent one man to hospital over the weekend with stab wounds.

Submitted/Wade Perry
A man was sent to hospital over the weekend with stab wounds after an alleged assault in Moncton.

Police responded to reports of a fight between two people in front of 449 St. George St. at around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.

But by the time officers arrived, police say the fight had ended and nobody was around.

Police then received information that a 34-year-old man was in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds in relation to the fight.

Investigators are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

