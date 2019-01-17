Tyendinaga Township home burns to the ground

Almost nothing is left of a two-storey Tyendinaga Township home after an early-morning fire Thursday.

Fire crews from Tyendinaga Township, Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Belleville tackled the flames as they ripped through the building, leaving behind a pile of debris.

“I woke up, went downstairs, I saw the left side of the house was on fire. I continued watching it for about four hours,” said 13-year-old Simon Mahaffy, who lives across the street from the home on Legire Road.

Scott Anderson, who rents the home with his girlfriend, says they were sleeping on the ground level when they woke up to their dog barking and the sound of fire alarms.

He said their bedroom was filled with heavy smoke as the couple quickly wrapped themselves in blankets and ran outside to escape the fire.

The 120-year old wood-framed home couldn’t hold up to the blaze and quickly fell to pieces.

Anderson said he was shocked and devastated by the fire, having watched the house crumble in just a few minutes.

Nevertheless, he told Global News he was feeling fortunate his kids were out of the country at the time.

At this time, the cause of the blaze is still being investigated by the Tyendinaga Township fire department.