World
January 17, 2019 1:26 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 1:27 pm

Prince Philip, 97, emerges unscathed after car accident

By Stephen Addison Reuters

Prince Philip smiles in this May 19, 2011 file photo.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday near the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Buckingham Palace said. He was not hurt.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” it said in a statement.

“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate.”

Local police attended the scene, it added.

The BBC reported that Philip was driving a Range Rover and that the vehicle landed on its side after a collision. It quoted a witness as saying the Duke was very shaken.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Andrew MacAskill)

