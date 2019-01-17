15 charges laid after $144K worth of cocaine recovered in Edmonton

An Edmonton man is facing more than a dozen charges after police searched an address on the northeast side of the city and seized cocaine and crack cocaine.

On Jan. 11, police executed a search warrant in the York neighbourhood after receiving tips that a man in the area was selling “large quantities” of cocaine.

Inside, police said they seized 2.4 kilograms of cocaine, 26.6 grams of crack cocaine, a buffing agent, a stolen handgun with ammunition and $6,760 in Canadian currency.

Brandon Martins, 33, was taken into custody with the assistance of the Canine Unit, police said.

“This file was safely and successfully concluded with assistance from ALERT, EPS Tactical Section and Canine Unit,” Const. Kevin St. Louis, with the Northeast Division Special Projects Team, said in a media release Thursday.

“We are pleased that our team was able to remove a stolen handgun, ammunition and 2.4 kg of cocaine from our community last week.”

Martins is charged with 15 offences related to drugs and weapons, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, five counts of breaching conditions of recognizance and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Anyone with further information about this crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.