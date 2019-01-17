Here’s where you can sign the book of condolences for the Ottawa bus crash victims

After the deadly double-decker bus crash at Westboro station on Jan. 11, the City of Ottawa since Monday has been inviting residents wanting to honour those affected, injured and killed in the collision to sign a book of condolences.

A westbound Route 269 express bus smashed into the overhang of a shelter at the Transitway stop last Friday, claiming the lives of three civil servants and injuring 23 other passengers.

Ottawa police on Monday identified the three victims as 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, 57-year-old Judy Booth, and 65-year-old Anja Van Beek. Many injured passengers remain in hospital and have “a long road ahead of them,” police said in an update on Wednesday.

Residents wanting to sign the book of condolences can do so in Jean Pigott Place at Ottawa City Hall until end-of-day Sunday, Jan. 20.

From there, the book will move to the Eva James Memorial Community Centre on Stonehaven Drive in Kanata. The city is inviting residents of the west-end, suburban community — the area where the bus was headed last Friday — to sign the book at the centre between noon on Monday, Jan. 21, and end-of-day Sunday, Jan. 27.

Residents wanting to pay their respects who are unable to visit either of those two locations can sign an online version of the book of condolences.

The possible causes of the crash remain under investigation by the Ottawa Police Service and its partners, including the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

