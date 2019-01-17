Camper stolen from storage compound in Lindsay
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating the theft of a camper trailer from a storage property southeast of Lindsay last week.
Police say sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, a suspect or suspects forced open a gate to a storage compound and took a camper trailer that had been stored on the property.
The trailer is described as a 2019 Forest River Salem 27RLS with Ontario licence plate M81627.
The 35-foot travel trailer is blue and grey with a horizontal stripe pattern.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
