Camper stolen from storage compound in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A camper similar to this one was stolen from a storage compound in Lindsay.

Forest River
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating the theft of a camper trailer from a storage property southeast of Lindsay last week.

Police say sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, a suspect or suspects forced open a gate to a storage compound and took a camper trailer that had been stored on the property.

The trailer is described as a 2019 Forest River Salem 27RLS with Ontario licence plate M81627.

The 35-foot travel trailer is blue and grey with a horizontal stripe pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

