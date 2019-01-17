Crabpark Chowdery announces closure following ‘rat video’ allegations
Gastown’s Crabpark Chowdery has announced it’s closing down.
According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, their last day of business will be January 20th.
All the amazing memories of the last two years will be with us for a lifetime. The new friends we all made and community events we were able to partake in. Helping to provide hot meals to the individuals and groups in need of the DTES. Building a brand we all were and still are very proud to have created. Being able to provide jobs to an amazing group of humans who all became family and life long friends. It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business. We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks. Please come down and say hello in the next four days. We’d love to say our goodbyes or for some of you maybe a first hello. Life is a funny journey, it has all sorts of ups and downs. We know that with our heads held high and a can do attitude the next chapter will be an even better one. We will see you all real soon. You can truly accomplish anything with a little courage and support from your friends. ❤️ Sincerely, Team Chowdery 📸cred : @spoon_ubc
“We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve recieved over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks.” says the post.
This comes just weeks after a video surfaced online of an alleged rat found in one of their soups.
The Chowdery has repeatedly denied the incident.
“We have conducted a full investigation into the recently reported incident of a rodent allegedly making its way into our prepared food and have unequivocally concluded there is no way this incident could have happened in our kitchen.” says a statement released earlier this month.
Comment on recent alleged incident with rodent: Investigation concludes this incident did not happen. We’ve conducted a full investigation into the recently reported incident of a rodent allegedly making its way into our prepared food and have unequivocally concluded there is no way this incident could have happened in our kitchen or as a result of any actions by our staff prior to being prepared and served. • We stand by our commitment to the highest food safety standards and procedures. • Everyone is invited down to tour our facility and see all of our food safety procedures. Vancouver / BC – January 1st 2019 After conducting an extensive investigation into all of our food handling procedures, we are 100% confident this rodent could not have come from our establishment. We stand by our commitment to excellence in food quality and service. Please note that in addition to our own in-depth investigation, at no point did Vancouver Coastal Health ever close us down and that point alone should speak volumes to our establishments operating standards. We Invite everyone down to tour our facilities to see for yourself If any questions remain we implore you to come down and see our operation first hand, the safety measures in place and to meet our staff. You will see for yourself just how much we all love what we do, our commitment to excellence and why we are so loved by the community.
