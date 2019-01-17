Crabpark Chowdery announces closure following ‘rat video’ allegations

Gastown’s Crabpark Chowdery has announced it’s closing down.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram page, their last day of business will be January 20th.

“We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve recieved over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks.” says the post.

This comes just weeks after a video surfaced online of an alleged rat found in one of their soups.

The Chowdery has repeatedly denied the incident.

“We have conducted a full investigation into the recently reported incident of a rodent allegedly making its way into our prepared food and have unequivocally concluded there is no way this incident could have happened in our kitchen.” says a statement released earlier this month.