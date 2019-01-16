Man killed, another injured in collision involving grain truck near Carstairs

One man has died after a crash between a pickup truck and a grain truck on a rural near Carstairs, Alta., on Wednesday.

According to EMS, the crash happened on Highway 2A just south of Carstairs.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The driver of the grain truck was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary with minor injuries.

RCMP said officers were called at about 1 p.m. to the scene of the collision. Investigators said it appears the grain truck lost control, colliding with the other vehicle.

READ MORE: Fog advisories issued in central, southern Alberta while north braces for cold

RCMP said poor conditions including fog and ice are believed to be factors in the collision.

North and southbound traffic was diverted on Highway 2A at Highway 580 to the north to Township Road 294 in the south.