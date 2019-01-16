Corrections mum on how notorious criminal allowed to mail letter from prison to shooting victim

The Correctional Service of Canada is refusing to say how a notorious South Okanagan criminal was allowed to send his shooting victim a Christmas card from prison despite a no-contact order.

Last March, a judge declared Ronald Teneycke a dangerous offender and sentenced him to an indeterminate prison sentence.

Teneycke had a 35-year record of committing violent offenses. In July 2015, he shot Oliver man Wayne Belleville in the back.

Belleville was a Good Samaritan who offered the stranger a ride as Teneycke hitchhiked on an isolated road near Oliver, B.C.

“His 15 minutes of fame are over and I look forward to never hearing his name again,” Belleville told Global Okanagan at the outcome of the dangerous offending hearing.

But the B.C. Prosecution Service said Teneycke is alleged to have violated a no-contact order with his victim.

“The communications are alleged to have occurred sometime between December 14, 2018 to December 18, 2018,” said communications counsel Dan McLaughlin.

Belleville told the Oliver Chronicle that he received a Christmas card and letter from Teneycke, who is serving time in a federal prison in Agassiz.

He said the offender wrote he will always be disappointed in himself for shooting Belleville, but then later expresses no empathy for him.

Before calling the police, Belleville called the prison for an explanation.

“I got a call back from a gentleman and he was very profuse in his apologies and he assured me it would never happen again,” he told the newspaper.

In response to an inquiry by Global Okanagan, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it cannot comment on a specific case.

“CSC has the authority to intercept inmate communications when it believes on reasonable grounds that the safety of the public or of the institution will be jeopardized,” said the emailed statement.

“CSC is dedicated to providing ongoing support to victims of crime, and ensuring all victims are treated with fairness, compassion and respect and that their rights be considered at all times.”

Teneycke will appear in Penticton provincial court on Friday to face the charge of failing to comply with a no-communication order.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Belleville for comment.